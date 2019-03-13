9,397 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 49,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,731,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,146,008.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,375,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375,106 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 232,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.60 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

EMR traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $68.09. 658,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.99%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

