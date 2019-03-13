957,653 Shares in KBR, Inc. (KBR) Purchased by Shellback Capital LP

Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 957,653 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,537,000. KBR accounts for 2.6% of Shellback Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,142,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,041,000 after buying an additional 508,917 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in KBR by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,163,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,737,000 after buying an additional 4,460,402 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in KBR by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,166,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,614,000 after buying an additional 1,365,724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in KBR by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,666,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,013,000 after buying an additional 422,548 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KBR by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,728,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,780,000 after buying an additional 971,969 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KBR news, insider John Derbyshire sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $108,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $49,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Cowen set a $23.00 price objective on KBR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $24.00 price objective on KBR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KBR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of KBR traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $19.05. 3,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 11.35%. KBR’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

