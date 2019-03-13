$998.18 Million in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to announce sales of $998.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $977.00 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Silgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.45.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Allott sold 63,490 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $1,808,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 972,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,694,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Jennings sold 6,362 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $183,289.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,116.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Silgan by 2,370.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 724,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695,121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Silgan by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock remained flat at $$28.74 during midday trading on Friday. 289,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,077. Silgan has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

