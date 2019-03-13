A & J Mucklow Group P L C Announces Dividend of GBX 5.24 (MKLW)

A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:MKLW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.24 ($0.07) per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MKLW stock opened at GBX 505.40 ($6.60) on Wednesday. A & J Mucklow Group P L C has a fifty-two week low of GBX 477 ($6.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 574 ($7.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In related news, insider David Wooldridge acquired 3,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.55) per share, for a total transaction of £19,989.90 ($26,120.34).

About A & J Mucklow Group P L C

A&J Mucklow Group Plc is a long established Midlands based property company focusing on the long term ownership and development of industrial and commercial property. Mucklow was founded in 1933 and floated on the London Stock Exchange in 1962. The company has always maintained an excellent reputation for providing a quality product and service to it's customers.

