A. O. Smith (AOS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past month, A.O. Smith has underperformed the industry. Also, it looks significantly overvalued compared with the industry over the same time frame. Going forward, the company projects weaker performance in the Rest of World segment, primarily due to lower growth forecasts in China. Higher advertising costs related to brand building, coupled with developmental and engineering costs associated with new products are concerning. We believe, if unchecked, higher costs and operating expenses will prove detrimental to the company’s margins and profitability. Further, given the company's extensive geographic presence, its financial performance is subject to various risks like foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, interest rates and hyperinflation in foreign countries.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AOS. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a positive rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.30.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $66.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $812.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,867,383. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $660,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,646. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,880,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,553,000 after purchasing an additional 151,373 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 11.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,170,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,932,000 after purchasing an additional 537,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 24.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,740,000 after purchasing an additional 845,117 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,283,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,615,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,955,000 after acquiring an additional 124,609 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

