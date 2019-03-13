Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2019 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Argus to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Abercrombie & Fitch was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Abercrombie & Fitch was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

3/7/2019 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Abercrombie & Fitch was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Abercrombie & Fitch was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Abercrombie & Fitch was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Abercrombie surpassed the industry in the past three months driven by strategic capital investments, cost-saving efforts, loyalty and marketing programs that are aiding quarterly performances. It boasts a robust surprise trend, having reported the seventh straight earnings beat in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018. Moreover, sales topped estimates in seven of the last eight quarters. Results gained from solid comps growth and gross margin expansion. Strength in Hollister and digital business also aided results. Further, the company provided a robust outlook for fiscal 2019 as it expects the momentum from strong top-line growth, gross margin expansion and operating expense leverage to continue. However, earnings and sales dipped year over year due to adverse impacts from unfavorable currency, calendar shift and additional 53rd week in fiscal 2017. Moreover, it expects currency headwinds to hurt sales in the first quarter and fiscal 2019.”

3/6/2019 – Abercrombie & Fitch was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/25/2019 – Abercrombie & Fitch was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/15/2019 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

ANF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch Co alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 1.43%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

In other news, Director Nigel Travis acquired 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $74,966.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,966.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,232,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,930 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 294.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 654,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 488,434 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.