Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

FAX stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. 5,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,081. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $4.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

