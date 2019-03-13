Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,380 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (ELMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electromed were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electromed by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electromed by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electromed by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 120,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Electromed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $7.33.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter.

In other Electromed news, Director Stephen H. Craney purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $57,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 553,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,963.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

