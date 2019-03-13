Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 309.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 79,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 173,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 17.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZH opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 18.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $392.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.50.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on BZH. ValuEngine upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush set a $17.00 price objective on Beazer Homes USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazer Homes USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

