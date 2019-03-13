Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,381 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEBO. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $32,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,611.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $616.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.74 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/acadian-asset-management-llc-purchases-new-stake-in-peoples-bancorp-inc-pebo.html.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.