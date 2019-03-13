Adelphoi One Day Volume Reaches $111.00 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $230,720.00 and approximately $111.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00386861 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025957 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.01670008 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00229434 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

