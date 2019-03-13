Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.14.

Shares of IOTS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.53. 183,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,015. Adesto Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $192.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32, a PEG ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.78.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $28.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adesto Technologies will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOTS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 53.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 2,886.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 72,573 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. Its portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

