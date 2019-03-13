Adient PLC (ADNT) Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,301 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Adient worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Adient by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter.

Get Adient alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adient and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.23.

ADNT stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. Adient PLC has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). Adient had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adient PLC will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Adient PLC (ADNT) Position Lowered by Comerica Bank” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/adient-plc-adnt-position-lowered-by-comerica-bank.html.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.