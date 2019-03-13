Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Stake Lessened by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,647 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,628,000 after purchasing an additional 240,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,894,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,628,000 after purchasing an additional 240,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 2,412.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 164,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

ADSW stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $394.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Disposal Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

