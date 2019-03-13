Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Insider Sells $14,994.00 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) insider Tim A. Makowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $14,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,347.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WMS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 501,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $318.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMS. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/advanced-drainage-systems-inc-wms-insider-sells-14994-00-in-stock.html.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.