Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 42,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $143.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.40.

NYSE:DECK opened at $141.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $85.81 and a 52 week high of $153.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The textile maker reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $873.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.90 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 27.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/advisor-group-inc-grows-holdings-in-deckers-outdoor-corp-deck.html.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.