Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,652,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 375,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 40.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,203,000 after purchasing an additional 834,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,678,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,712,000 after purchasing an additional 326,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 891,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 155,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

