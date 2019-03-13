Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Stephens began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Roper Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $299.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.25.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.11, for a total transaction of $244,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 9,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.62, for a total value of $2,660,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,198.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,541,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $323.74 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $245.59 and a fifty-two week high of $327.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/advisor-group-inc-has-1-44-million-position-in-roper-technologies-inc-rop.html.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.