Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 170.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6,357.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,886,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,903 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,672,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,017,000 after purchasing an additional 448,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,615,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,347,000 after purchasing an additional 369,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,535,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,974,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,320,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,200,081,000 after purchasing an additional 265,778 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

In other news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $204,293.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 9,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $685,452.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,944.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,223 shares of company stock worth $1,821,121 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $76.57 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $60.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

