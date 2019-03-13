Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in F5 Networks by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,478 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 15.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 29.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 50.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of F5 Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $149.65 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $199.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. F5 Networks had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $543.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $182,702.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,366.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $450,079.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,469 shares of company stock worth $2,339,402 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

