AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Director Douglas Wayne Johnson Sells 3,000 Shares

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 3,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $147,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,643.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 48,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $49.71.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,738,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,364,000 after buying an additional 505,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,738,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,364,000 after buying an additional 505,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,647,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,074,000 after buying an additional 1,557,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,555,000 after buying an additional 724,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 8,222,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,052,000 after buying an additional 302,772 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

