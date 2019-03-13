Ag Growth International (AFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Ag Growth International to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$58.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.16. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$43.76 and a 12-month high of C$64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.80%.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.29.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

