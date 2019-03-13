Aion (AION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.09 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Aion token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00003688 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex. Aion has a total market capitalization of $42.09 million and $3.07 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00389166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025846 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.01673439 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00232083 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 291,866,662 tokens. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Koinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, RightBTC, BitForex, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Liqui, Binance, IDEX, LATOKEN and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

