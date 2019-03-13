Alector (ALEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.32

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 7513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALEC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alector has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 411,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,822,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alector Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

