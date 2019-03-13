Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) Short Interest Up 15.2% in February

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,237,672 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the February 15th total of 1,073,993 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,856 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in Alexco Resource by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 573,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 271,792.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 761,299 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 761,019 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Alexco Resource stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Alexco Resource has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

