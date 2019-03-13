Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Position Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 851.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ludwig Hantson sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $310,937.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,444,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,488 shares of company stock worth $873,875. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $134.30 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $140.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.54. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.47.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

