AllianceBernstein (AB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

AB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,210. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $31.42.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $804.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Axa Equitable Holdings, Inc. purchased 254,675 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $6,354,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 122,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $3,679,256.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,020 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 119,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

