Altaba (AABA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

AABA opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. Altaba has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AABA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Altaba by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Altaba by 58.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Altaba by 85.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,036,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,768 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Altaba by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Altaba by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,878,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,993,000 after purchasing an additional 103,880 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altaba Company Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

