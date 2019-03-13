Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,949,107 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 15th total of 28,227,475 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,517,399 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MSD Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Altaba by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,963,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,779,000 after buying an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altaba during the fourth quarter valued at $255,165,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altaba during the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altaba during the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altaba by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,531,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,658,000 after buying an additional 652,283 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altaba alerts:

NASDAQ AABA opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. Altaba has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altaba has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Altaba Inc (AABA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/altaba-inc-aaba-sees-significant-growth-in-short-interest.html.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Altaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.