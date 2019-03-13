Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $348,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab purchased 1,032 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,033.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,489.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

MO opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.20. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $66.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

