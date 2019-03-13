AMA Group Ltd (ASX:AMA) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of ASX AMA opened at A$0.95 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.53 million and a PE ratio of 29.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.85.

Get AMA Group alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/ama-group-ltd-ama-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-14th.html.

AMA Group Company Profile

AMA Group Limited provides automotive aftercare services and accessories in Australia. The company operates through Vehicle Panel Repair, Manufacturing, Distribution, Remanufacturing, and Workshop segments. It provides vehicle panel repair services, as well as automotive workshops and performance products; manufactures motor vehicle protection products and Ute/commercial accessories; distributes automotive electrical and 4WD accessories; and remanufactures and repairs motor vehicle components.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.