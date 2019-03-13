AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

AMC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $118,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,746 shares in the company, valued at $862,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.92, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.98. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.38%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

