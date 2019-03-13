American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,814,028 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the February 15th total of 25,029,379 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,110,730 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

AAL opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 322.87%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

