American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Shares Bought by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 293.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 24.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,695,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,954,000 after acquiring an additional 714,473 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,970,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 21,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $3,381,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 74.1% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

NYSE:AEP opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $83.42.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.91%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

