American Express (AXP) Holdings Trimmed by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of American Express by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 516,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after purchasing an additional 129,701 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 160,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in American Express by 9,218.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,340,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,819 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in American Express by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 32,936 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 3,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 125,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 121,656 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Barclays set a $118.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on American Express from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

AXP stock opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/american-express-axp-holdings-trimmed-by-brown-advisory-securities-llc.html.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.