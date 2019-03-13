American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 995,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,207 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $90,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $117.50.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Vito C. Peraino sold 1,254 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $120,647.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,682,079.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 28,668 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $2,610,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,281 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,427. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/american-financial-group-inc-afg-shares-bought-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.