American International Group Inc. Has $15.91 Million Position in RPM International Inc. (RPM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 270,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $15,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter worth $214,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $10,768,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 187,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of RPM International in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of RPM opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.83.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 21.39%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “American International Group Inc. Has $15.91 Million Position in RPM International Inc. (RPM)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/american-international-group-inc-has-15-91-million-position-in-rpm-international-inc-rpm.html.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.