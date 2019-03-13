American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,425 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $733,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 57.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total transaction of $858,075.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,856.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $94,115.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Norfolk Southern to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.37.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $179.35 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $127.79 and a fifty-two week high of $186.91. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

