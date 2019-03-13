American International Group Inc. Sells 93,736 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 93,736 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $19,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $2,435,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,754.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 129,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 122,067 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,169,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,365 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE OXY opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cowen began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/american-international-group-inc-sells-93736-shares-of-occidental-petroleum-co-oxy.html.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.