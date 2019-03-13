American Public Education (APEI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APEI. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of APEI stock opened at $32.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. American Public Education had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Public Education by 459.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in American Public Education by 374.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Read More: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.