American Renal Associates (ARA) Downgraded by Svb Leerink

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Svb Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of American Renal Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Shares of ARA stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. American Renal Associates has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 45,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 72,369 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

