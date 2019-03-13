American Renal Associates (ARA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARA. Zacks Investment Research raised American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Renal Associates in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of American Renal Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Renal Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American Renal Associates in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Renal Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

NYSE:ARA opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. American Renal Associates has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $340.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Renal Associates by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 33,068 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 133,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Further Reading: Stock Split

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.