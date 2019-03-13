American Vanguard (AVD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.60 million. American Vanguard updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $576.38 million, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVD. Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Vanguard from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Vanguard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 36.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 62.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 4.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 886,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after buying an additional 37,349 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

