American Water Works (AWK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.31

Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.31 and last traded at $105.04, with a volume of 30789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. Bank of America raised their price target on American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Water Works from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Water Works from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.25.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.93 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

