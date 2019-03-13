Amphenol Co. (APH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Amphenol has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Amphenol has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amphenol to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE:APH opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin H. Loeffler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,048,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,820,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Amphenol Co. (APH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/amphenol-co-aph-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-23.html.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.