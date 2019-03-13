Analysts Expect Avalara Inc (AVLR) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Bank of America raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.08 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Avalara from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

AVLR opened at $53.94 on Friday. Avalara has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.94.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $457,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,253,574 shares of company stock valued at $497,060,161.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

