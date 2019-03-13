Analysts Expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) to report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.11). TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TCON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ TCON traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.36. 188,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,735. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.95. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Charles Theuer bought 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 88,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 966,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 585,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trials for wet AMD.

