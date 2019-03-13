Analysts Set $20.00 Target Price for ANCHIANO THERAP/S (ANCN)

Shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $20.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ANCHIANO THERAP/S an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get ANCHIANO THERAP/S alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ANCHIANO THERAP/S in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on ANCHIANO THERAP/S in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ANCN stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,388. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat cancer-related diseases. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene vixteplasmid for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANCHIANO THERAP/S (ANCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.