Analysts Set AerCap Holdings (AER) Price Target at $61.60

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

AER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $64.00 target price on shares of AerCap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.20. 578,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,981. AerCap has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.95.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

