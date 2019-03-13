Analysts Set American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Target Price at $99.35

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.25. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $77.73 and a 52-week high of $105.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.93 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,220,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,690,841,000 after buying an additional 436,131 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 143,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Water Works by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 18,269 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 135,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 17,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

